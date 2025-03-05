Wild weather ahead on this Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Some storms could be strong to even severe today as a cold front swings through. Light scattered showers this morning ahead of the first line of storms around early afternoon. That could pack strong winds and heavy rain. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out, but that risk is on the lower end. This is a good chance to review your severe weather safety plan. If you find yourself in a tornado warning, turn on the TV. Get to the lowest level of your home and put as many walls between you and the outside as possible. After the rain clears, it will get very windy. Gusts on Thursday could get into the 40 to 50 MPH range. Skies clear heading into Friday. Our next rain chance is on Saturday with temperatures in the 50s. We spring forward Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures drop back into the 40s. Sunshine next week will get us back into the 50s and 60s.

Stay weather aware!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. High near 61. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10-20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 40-50 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 42. South wind 8-18 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10-20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 40-45 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 34.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 65.