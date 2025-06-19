Widespread strong-severe thunderstorms today

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! A very hot and humid day is ahead with highs in the low to mid-90s with heat index values close to the triple digits! Stay weather aware today as widespread strong to severe thunderstorms are possible between 1-9 PM. The most robust thunderstorms likely develop during the middle of the afternoon through dinnertime. The main concerns will be damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even a few tornadoes. Temperatures will fall slightly on Friday for the first day of summer, in the mid to upper-80s. Our first heatwave of the season kicks off this weekend and lingers through next week. Stay hydrated and cool!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely. High near 93. Southwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 65. West wind 5-15 mph

Friday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Monday Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Tuesday Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 96.