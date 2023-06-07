Widespread haze lingers

BALTIMORE — Widespread smoke lingers overhead today, impacting air quality all across central Maryland. A Code Red Air Quality Alert is in place as pollutants in the air from the wildfire smoke from Canada will be unhealthy for the general population. High temperatures today will climb into the lower-80s. Temperatures trend cooler through Friday, with highs in the mid-70s. A few showers are possible on Friday afternoon. Heating up this weekend with dry conditions and temperatures soaring well into the 80s. It looks like we may finally get a good dose of much needed rain and possibly a few thunderstorms on Monday. Conditions will dry out on Tuesday.

Have a good day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Widespread haze before 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday Drying out. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.