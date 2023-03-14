Wicked winds today!

BALTIMORE — Wind Advisories go into effect this afternoon through tonight for all areas. Northwest wind gusts will range between 40-50 mph at times! It will not only feel very gusty, but this northwest wind will make it feel chillier. Highs will only climb into the low to mid-40s today, but it will feel more like the 30s outside. There is a slight chance of a flurry this morning. Clouds decrease this evening and temperatures drop near freezing overnight. More sunshine mid-week and temperatures warm up through the end of the week, in the upper-50s and low-60s. There is a chance of showers late Friday night into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will drop on Saturday and Sunday.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Windy, with a northwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45-50 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 30. Windy, with a northwest wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a northwest wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday A chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 51.