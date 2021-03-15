Where's the Rain???

WMAR

We're officially halfway through March, and we've only had one day with measurable rain at BWI!

Fourteen days with no rain has done a number on most lawns. We're building a bit of a deficit--- already shy of the seasonal average by over an inch. The good news, the forecast starts to get a little damper-- beginning Tuesday.

Tuesday's rain looks to be minimal, but better rain chances arrive Thursday. Lot's of moisture there-- and on the back end we could see a little bit of a brief transition late Friday to wintry mix. It's still a little ways out-- one to two inches of rain looks likely Thursday & Friday.

