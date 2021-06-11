Watch
What To Expect This Weekend

A few showers, with lots of dry time...
Posted at 6:49 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 18:49:49-04
A low pressure system will pull away from the coastline tomorrow-- but the morning will start of dreary, with clouds, drizzle, and fog lingering to start the weekend. As we head into the afternoon hours, the fog will mix out and we'll begin to get breaks in the clouds-- that will allow temperatures to climb to the lower 80s. Plenty of dry time to get out and about with the family.

By Sunday, another cold front will approach the area --bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the area during the afternoon. The instability and available moisture will not be as high as it was with this front that has been impacting us today -- so not expecting as widespread showers as we've seen the last two days. Temperatures once again hangs out near seasonal norms.

Heading into Monday we'll see lots of dry time with temperatures climbing towards the upper 80s. Another front brings a rain chance by Tuesday.

Enjoy your weekend!
