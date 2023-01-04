Wet Wednesday ahead

BALTIMORE — Record highs will be challenged once again today, with temperatures increasing into the upper-60s and low-70s. Rain will arrive by noon from west to east and will linger through the evening hours. Rumbles of thunder are possible as well as southerly winds pump in warm moist air ahead of the cold front. The severe weather threat is low for central Maryland. Rain amounts will reach up to half an inch for most. Locally higher rainfall totals are possible depending on where the heavier storms set up. Trending drier and cooler for Thursday and Friday with more sunshine. Temperatures return to more seasonal levels this weekend, with highs in the mid to upper-40s. There is a chance of some isolated showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Looking ahead to a drier start to next week.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 71. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then scattered showers between 8pm and 11pm. Patchy fog between 2am and 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Light northwest wind.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.