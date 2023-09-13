Wet weather to start; drier this afternoon

BALTIMORE — Showers and thunder chances linger through mid-morning with flooding concerns continuing along and east of the I-95 corridor. The cold front moves offshore throughout the day, and drier air filters into the region. Temperatures will rise to seasonal levels, in the low-80s with some breaks in the clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will trend cooler late-week, with morning temperatures in the 50s and highs in the upper-70s. Rebounding back near average this weekend, with highs in the 80s, plus there will be plenty of sunshine. There is a slight chance of showers on Sunday. Lee is still expected to remain offshore. This system will likely pose beach hazards up and down the eastern seaboard late-week through the weekend.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers before 10 am, then a slight chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind around 7 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 82.