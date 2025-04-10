Wet weather returns today

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Get the umbrella ready! Scattered showers slide in during the morning commute and will be off and on throughout the day. The bulk of the widespread rain moves into the region on Friday. Some showers linger into Saturday, while skies will be mostly dry on Sunday. Temperatures climbing into the upper-50s and low-60s this weekend. Temperatures will trend milder early next week, with readings back in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday! Colder air returns mid-week with temperatures dropping into the 50s.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind becoming southeast 5-15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Rain. Low around 45. East wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Cloudy with rain. High near 56.

Friday Night Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 44.

Saturday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.