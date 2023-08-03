Wet weather returns late-week

BALTIMORE — More clouds in store for today with spotty showers and storms developing this afternoon through tonight. Highs will climb into the mid-80s with an uptick in humidity. Scattered shower and storm chances linger into Friday with cooler temperatures, in the low-80s. High pressure brings drier air this weekend, but it will feel muggy with highs in the upper-90s. There is another round of showers and storms on Monday as a warm front moves into the region. Drying out Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will climb back into the upper-80s and low-90s next week.

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 8 to 16 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a chance of showers between 9am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night A chance of showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.