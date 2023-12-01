Wet weather returns

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Showers likely hold off until after sunrise and become more widespread through the afternoon and early-evening. Rainfall totals will generally be light, with 0.25" or less for most locations. Expect seasonal temperatures today, in the 50s. This weekend, milder air works in as a warm front lifts into the region- helping temperatures climb into the 60s both days. There is a chance for some spotty showers late-day Saturday and Sunday with plenty of clouds present. Drying out on Monday with temperatures back in the 50s. Temperatures cool down through the middle of next week with highs only warming into the 40s. We are watching Wednesday's system very closely as the timing of moisture will dictate if we see any wintry precipitation. Stay tuned!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain. High near 53. South wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday A chance of rain. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a chance of showers and a high near 47.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 47.