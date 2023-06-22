Wet weather continues

BALTIMORE — Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are in the cards today with highs in the 70s. A cold front crosses the area on Friday afternoon-sparking another round of showers and thunderstorms. Isolated instances of flooding are not out of the question. High temperatures will return to the low-80s on Friday before climbing back to seasonal levels this weekend. Rain chances linger into the weekend with isolated storms possible on Saturday. Sunday looks drier, but there is a slight chance of a pop up thundershower later in the day. Temperatures will be climbing into the mid and upper-80s. Next week looks to start off warm again with temperatures near 90° with another round of rain and storms.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain likely before 8am, then a chance of rain or drizzle between 8am and 1pm, then a chance of showers or drizzle after 1pm. Patchy fog between 9am and 4pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Patchy fog before 3am. Low around 66. East wind around 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 81.

Friday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then a chance of showers. Low around 67.

Saturday A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and 3pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. High near 85.

Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3am. Low around 66.

Sunday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a high near 83.