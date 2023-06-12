Wet weather arrives!

BALTIMORE — We kick off a brand new week with the chance for much needed rain and thunderstorm chances! Periods of spotty showers and some thunder are possible this morning before it really kicks of this afternoon and evening. Temperatures warm into the low-80s. The Storm Prediction Center has the area under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for the majority of the area. A greater Slight Risk (level 2/5) is in effect for the lower end of the Eastern Shore as there is a better chance of seeing an isolated strong storm. The main concern will be damaging winds. Briefly drying things out tonight into Tuesday before another chance for isolated showers and storms increases later in the day on Wednesday. Rain-free on Thursday with the chance for showers on Friday. Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper-80s late-week. Father's Day weekend is looking very warm and a bit unsettled. Shower chances increase on Sunday.

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers before 9am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 9am and noon, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and frequent lightning. High near 81. South wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and frequent lightning. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers after 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.