Wet Sunday morning forecast

Good morning, happy Sunday!

A bit wet out there as rain continues to push through. Mild temperatures to start off the morning, which works in our favor since we will not get much more warmth throughout the next several hours. High temperatures will vary with locations, but the majority of Maryland will see the lower to middle 60s. Winds will be gusty throughout the day, with the highest on the eastern shore. Rain will linger into Monday as the coastal low begins to push out of our region. Temperatures are expected to cool by the end of the workweek. Keep safe this holiday weekend!