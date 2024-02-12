Wet start to the week

BALTIMORE — Kicking off the work week with patchy fog and drizzle during the morning hours. Clouds hold on tight today with widespread steady moderate to heavy rain developing during the late-afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-50s. As temperatures dip down into the mid-30s Tuesday morning, some snow may mix with rain near the state line and across the higher elevations. Temperatures gradually cool back into the mid to upper-40s through the majority of the week. Drying out just in time for Valentine's Day with breezy northwest winds. Mostly dry through the rest of the week with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Cooler and dry this weekend with highs in the mid-40s.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy drizzle early, then chance of rain in afternoon. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 53. East winds around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Rain. Low around 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 5-15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Early rain/snow mix. High near 48. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.