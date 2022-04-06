Wet Morning, Dry Afternoon

Morning rain will give way to afternoon dry time under a mostly cloudy sky. Showers and storms are possible tomorrow with rounds in the morning and afternoon. Southern Talbot and southern Caroline counties are in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms. Damaging wind and large hail are the primary threats. A few showers are possible on Friday. The weekend will be drier with temps a few degrees below normal. Temperatures soar well above normal into the 70s to kick off the work week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Rain likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 59. East wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.