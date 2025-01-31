Wet finish to the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! It will be a wet end to the week with widespread rain throughout the day. This will make for a soggy morning and afternoon commute. Temperatures will jump back into the 50s for highs, but it will be breezy. The weekend dries out and cools down into the mid-40s. Temperatures will rebound on Monday, back into the mid-50s. It's back to reality as temperatures trend cooler, in the 40s mid-week. Thursday will be very mild with highs near 60°!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Rain. Patchy fog. High near 54. Southwest wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Rain likely. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.