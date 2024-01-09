Wet and very windy today

BALTIMORE — Today will be rainy and very windy. Showers should arrive by mid to late morning and will become moderate to heavy at times through the afternoon and evening. River flooding and significant coastal flooding are possible as rainfall totals near 1-3". Some isolated locations could see up to 4". Highs will climb well into the 50s this evening into early Wednesday before temperatures tumble throughout the day. Wind Advisories go into effect for the Eastern Shore and areas northwest of the bayshore this afternoon through early Wednesday morning as southerly winds may gust up to 50-55 mph, which may result in instances of wind damage and power outages. High Wind Warnings go into effect this afternoon through early Wednesday morning for areas along the immediate bayshore as winds may gust over 55 mph. This is where winds will be the strongest. Now is the time to secure outdoor furniture or lingering holiday decorations. Rain tapers off Wednesday morning, but winds will still be elevated with gusts up to 40-45 mph. Less breezy on Thursday with more sunshine. Temperatures will rise into the low-50s late-week. Our next storm system slides through Friday into Saturday, generating another round of rain showers and gusty winds. Keeping an eye out on next week's system.

Stay sunny & safe!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain, mainly after 9am. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 58. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45-55 mph.

Tonight Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 42. Windy, with a southeast wind 15 to 30 mph becoming southwest 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45-55 mph.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Friday Increasing clouds. Rain in the evening. High near 53.

Friday Night Rain. Low around 40. Windy.

Saturday Partly sunny, with lingering showers, and a high near 54. Windy.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

M.L.King Day Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.