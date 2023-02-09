Well above average winter warmth

BALTIMORE — We kick off another spring-like day with temperatures jumping back into the upper 50s and low 60s thanks to the warm southerly flow that picks up throughout the day. Isolated afternoon rain showers are possible as we have a cold front sliding into our area. This will dry out quickly as we head into the evening and overnight hours for our Friday. Temperatures will hang in the upper 50s as cooler air begins to sink back in and temperatures return closer to normal for February. Sunday brings in cold rain that can be heavy at times as a coastal low forms and slides up the eastern seaboard. Wind will be strong during the afternoon and evening hours as well. This system will move out quickly and bring in another warming trend for the new work week as we see yet another string of mid 50s.

Have a great Thursday!

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Today Isolated showers before 8am, then isolated showers after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 13 to 17 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night A slight chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 50%.