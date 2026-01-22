Weekend storm brings snow and ice!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Dry and warmer today with high temperatures in the upper-40s! Temperatures tumble after today ahead of a major winter storm system that will bring snow and ice to the region this weekend. Snow totals will depend heavily on the exact track of the storm, but areas northwest of the Chesapeake Bay may see anywhere from 6-12" when it's all said and done. If the storm system shifts farther north, that means more freezing rain and lower snow totals. A more southerly track would keep most areas all snow and allow totals to climb higher.



Precipitation begins Saturday evening and continues through all of Sunday

The storm track has shifted north, increasing the potential for freezing rain across our southeastern communities

Now is a good time to stock up on supplies and reconsider any travel plans!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.

Saturday Night Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 14.

Sunday Snow, then snow and sleet. High near 24.

Sunday Night Snow, freezing rain, and sleet likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 25.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 31.