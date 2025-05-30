Yet another blog about the drought- This one is positive

Following recent rainfall, we are seeing our drought conditions start to ease, especially in the central portions of the state. Our latest drought monitor has reduced the severe drought that was clipping 4 Maryland counties down to 3. Baltimore, Carroll and Harford are the remaining counties in severe drought status, but only portions of each county.

We have seen well over an inch of rain accumulation since the beginning of the workweek and actually expect more before the start of June. The most recent update to the drought status has taken into account some of this activity, but not its total. We should see a little more improvement to the drought monitor next Thursday when the newest version is released.

Between Thursday and Friday evening rainfall amounts range from a half an inch to a little over an inch. This will be reflected in next week's drought monitor update. We are hoping this will be the drought buster we have been waiting for!