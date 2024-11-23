Winter Weather Warnings

What does a Winter Storm Watch and Warning actually mean? You may find yourself asking these question during a broadcast weather segment, but never really hearing the meteorologist answer.

The National Weather Service is the authority for issuing weather related watches, warnings and advisories for hazardous weather conditions for the public. They will make the official call if they feel certain conditions have been or will be met. A watch is issued if the characteristics of a system are expected, but have not yet happened. A warning is issued if the criteria has been met or is imminent.

The National Weather Service defines the criteria of a Winter Storm Warning as:

1. A system producing 5" of snow/sleet in half a day or 7" of snow/sleet in the span of a full day

2. Enough ice accumulation to cause damage to trees or power lines

and/or

3. A life threatening or damaging combination of snow and/or ice accumulation with wind

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for Garrett County, Maryland earlier in the week for Thursday through Saturday.

On Thursday the National Weather Service upgraded the Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning for Garrett County. Thursday and Friday, Heavy snow and gusty winds pushed through the very western portions of Maryland causing visibility and travel issues. Accumulations for this area continue to add up and are expected anywhere from 12" to more than 18" in in totals.

In the time span of the three days, portions of the county have accumulated heavy snow totals meeting the criteria for a Warning.

We expect portions of Garrett County, Maryland to continue accumulating snow until the early morning hours of Saturday, when the Warning will be allowed to expire.