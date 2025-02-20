Winter weather advisory: Light snow for the Thursday commute

BALTIMORE — There is a winter weather advisory for part of our area from 7am to 11 am. The snow Thursday morning will be a case of timing more than totals. We are looking at light snow filling in early Thursday morning when many people will be on the road. Here is a timeline.

WMAR

Starting off at 7, light flakes are possible.

WMAR

By 9 AM most of the light snow will be overhead.

WMAR

By midday most of this wraps up.

When this is all said and done snow totals will be low, less than an inch. Most of it will melt on treated roads.