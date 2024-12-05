Windy weather on the way

BALTIMORE — It will get windy for the second half of the week. We could see gusts up to 45 miles per hour! If it is a trash pickup day, make sure to get that can back inside quickly, because it could go rolling down the street. Holiday decorations, especially the inflatable kind, need to be really tied down for the next few days.

WMAR

Above is a snapshot of of wind gusts that we could see Thursday morning. Some could see number in the mid 40s!

This wind field will stay with us through Friday before becoming much more manageable through the weekend.