Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Wildfire smoke from Canada over the Mid-Atlantic

Nearly 100 wildfires are burning in the Alberta region of Canada...
WMAR-Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
WMAR-Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
Posted at 1:20 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 13:20:47-04

BALTIMORE — Nearly 100 wildfires are burning in the Alberta region of Canada creating an "unprecedented situation," and dry conditions, gusty winds, and low humidity aren't helping. Additionally because of strong upper level winds enhanced by the jet stream, some of the smoke has made its way in the upper atmosphere of the Mid- Atlantic and New England.

Screenshot 2023-05-04 134850.png

You can see above the "isobars" or white lines in the picture above are diagonal over Maryland. Direction-ally going from the northwest to the southeast, carrying the smoke from Canada with it. Usually when this happens you can see a slight haze in the skies (that is less yellow than the pollen we can see right now) along with vibrant sunrises and sunsets. As the forecast for May 9, 2023 features wetter weather, we don't get to see many of the "cool" looks of the smoke in our area. As the winds shift tomorrow a lot of the smoke will be transported over the ocean. But, who knows, it is early in the wildfire season so another chance to see the vibrants sunrises and sunsets are likely again.

Screenshot 2023-05-04 132323.png
Screenshot 2023-05-04 110719.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018