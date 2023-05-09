Wildfire smoke from Canada over the Mid-Atlantic

BALTIMORE — Nearly 100 wildfires are burning in the Alberta region of Canada creating an "unprecedented situation," and dry conditions, gusty winds, and low humidity aren't helping. Additionally because of strong upper level winds enhanced by the jet stream, some of the smoke has made its way in the upper atmosphere of the Mid- Atlantic and New England.

You can see above the "isobars" or white lines in the picture above are diagonal over Maryland. Direction-ally going from the northwest to the southeast, carrying the smoke from Canada with it. Usually when this happens you can see a slight haze in the skies (that is less yellow than the pollen we can see right now) along with vibrant sunrises and sunsets. As the forecast for May 9, 2023 features wetter weather, we don't get to see many of the "cool" looks of the smoke in our area. As the winds shift tomorrow a lot of the smoke will be transported over the ocean. But, who knows, it is early in the wildfire season so another chance to see the vibrants sunrises and sunsets are likely again.

