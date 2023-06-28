Watch Now
Wildfire smoke creating poor air quality

Smoke lingers for a few days
Air Quality
Posted at 4:50 PM, Jun 28, 2023
BALTIMORE — A northwest wind has brought back wildfire smoke to our area. Here is a look at a map of the wildfire smoke in our region:

Air Quality

The thickest smoke is over the Midwest, but with our northwest wind, a piece of that is being pulled into our area.

As of Wednesday afternoon most of Maryland is seeing moderate air quality.

Air Quality

This means that the air will be harmful to sensitive groups. Try to limit time outside if you can.

Forecast smoke

Thursday will likely see another round of smoke with a code orange expected. More or less the same conditions we had Wednesday.

This will make for red sunrises and sunsets like you see below.

Red sunset

