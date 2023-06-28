Wildfire smoke creating poor air quality

BALTIMORE — A northwest wind has brought back wildfire smoke to our area. Here is a look at a map of the wildfire smoke in our region:

WMAR

The thickest smoke is over the Midwest, but with our northwest wind, a piece of that is being pulled into our area.

As of Wednesday afternoon most of Maryland is seeing moderate air quality.

WMAR

This means that the air will be harmful to sensitive groups. Try to limit time outside if you can.

WMAR

Thursday will likely see another round of smoke with a code orange expected. More or less the same conditions we had Wednesday.

This will make for red sunrises and sunsets like you see below.