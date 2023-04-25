Why you cover your plants during spring cold snaps

BALTIMORE — The past couple of late-April mornings have been chilly here in Maryland! Frost advisories and freeze warning have been on place to protect plants as growing season begins. As per the NWS, a Frost Advisory is issued when the minimum temperature is forecast to be 33 to 36 degrees on clear and calm nights during the growing season. A Freeze Warning is issued when significant, widespread freezing temperatures are expected.

WMAR

As crops continue to blossom and grow, it is important to protect them as many produce the food we eat each day and one hard freeze when not warned can decimate an entire crop. So, when there are temperatures close to he 30s for lows in the forecast in spring it is important to cover them with something other than plastic usually. Plastic can tend to be not a good conductor for heat and let a lot of that warmth escape. Some of the bets things to do, if you can't bring your plant inside is to cover it with a blanket or tarp. Also, by watering your plants before nightfall the water inside can keep the plants warm IF AND ONLY IF THEY ARE COVERED. Normal house plants can be brought inside, but for farmers it is not as easy. Visible signs of frost damage usually appear within two to three days and include brown, mushy leaves and buds. Protect your plants y'all!

