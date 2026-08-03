Why does it feel so muggy?

Can you say MUGGY?!?! The humidity is quite noticeable today and will stick around through the rest of the week!

Dew points will be in the 70s, making it feel like the air you can wear! Humidity is the amount of water vapor in the air, and when it's high, your sweat can't evaporate as easily to cool you down. That means it feels warmer than the actual temperature, making even a short walk outside feel hot and uncomfortable! Be sure to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade or air conditioning!

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StevieDanielsWX

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