Where does our spring rain stack up so far?

It has been a rainy end to the week, but where are we in terms of the big picture? Our rain totals are actually behind for the month. So far (up to the 23rd) we have seen .86" of rain. We will certainly add to that as the rain falls Friday and Saturday. Just to put things into perspective though, we on average, see 2.99" of rain for the month by now. We will close the gap more over the next week with at least a few rain chances.

March, historically, is the wettest month for us out of the next 4. By the end of March we see 4.01" averaged over the last 30s year. April takes a dip before it gets more active May and June.

The good news is we are in a good place as far as drought conditions are concerned. There are parts of the state that are abnormally dry (yellow), but that is manageable. When we do get rain it would be best to add it to the areas that need it.