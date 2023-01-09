What happened to my flake chances tonight?

For some of you, I'm sure you noticed a snow icon for your Sunday evening a couple of days ago... and we are finally here and so far nothing. The clouds have built-in and the rain is still absent. What happened?? Well, the models progressively kept pushing farther south. Which gives a lot of the juices to our friends in the south. As show in the Futurecast model below.

Also, there is a lot of shear in the upper atmosphere. Meaning that what comes up, gets ripped away. Some models want to keep bringing a chance for a flake or so in northern Maryland overnight, but it's unlikely. As show in the model below.

This is because temperatures are to barely get below freezing, making a development like that unfavorable. Road temps as shown in this model barely get below the mid 30s.

Also, dry air gets sucked in, making it hard for anything to fall. So sorry snow lovers, another winter week of nothing. The snowiest month in Maryland is typically in February; we may have to wait until then. It has been over 329 days since Baltimore has picked up more than a trace of snow.

