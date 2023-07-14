Weekly drought monitor shows improvement

BALTIMORE — There is good news and bad news. The good news is, we are making big strides and all the rain we have had this summer is helping. The bad news is we still have a ways to go.

As it stands Friday July 14th, we need exactly 6" or rain to be at average for this time of year. We will add some water into the rain gauge this weekend. That will help, but a more consistent pattern is needed.

Lets look at our drought by category. 12.24% of the state is under a severe drought. that is the worst on the map, currently. This is about 5% lower than last week.

44.05% of the state is under a moderate drought. This is down from about 55% last week.

And finally 84.65% of the state is abnormally dry. That is about the same as last week.

This means that 3,979,089 people are under drought conditions according to U.S. Drought Monitor.

Some of the most impacted are farmers with crops in the ground for a fall harvest.

The eastern shore is looking much better with some of the heavier showers from last week.

Check back here next week for updates.