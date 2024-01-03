Weekend winter storm update

*Last updated 1-3-24 mid afternoon. Check back for updates!*

A weekend winter storm is in the works for Maryland. Baltimore is right on the line between a soaking rain and accumulating snow.

The latest forecast model run have quite a spread on snow totals. It all depends on where the center of our low pressure system tracks.

Here is an idea of the spread comparing the Baron model and the GFS:

WMAR



Graphic: Meteorologist Stevie Daniels; Updated 1-3-24

These are both for the same time, but you can see that a relatively small shift (50 miles or so) makes a big difference in the precip type we see. Snow lovers are hoping for the solution the GFS is putting out. The Baron model leans warmer keeping Baltimore in more of a mix. There are many forecast models to consider. Another we look at is the EURO, which goes even more rain than snow for our area.

These models will shift. Overall the setup is leaning more toward wet than white here. There are still some outliers that keep heavy snow closer to the metro, but it will be hard to overcome the warmer air coming off the bay.

Here is the latest on what precip type you can expect, depending on where you live.

WMAR

This storm has a lot of ground to cover. The wave of energy is still near the west coast and will form a low pressure system near the Gulf of Mexico Friday. It will gather moisture and race northeast to be in out area by Saturday. This will be a fast mover.

WMAR

We will be making plenty of adjustments to this forecast as we iron out more details. Check back!