Weekend washout potential

BALTIMORE — What has been a nice stretch of weather this week will likely change by the weekend. There is the potential for a big rainmaker to develop off the coast of the Carolinas and track north into our area.

Here is a snapshot from one forecast model:

WMAR

If that low pressure systems tracks farther to the west that would be a wet and windy day.

WMAR

Some areas have the potential to pick up several inches of rain over a few days.

It is important with systems like this to highlight the uncertainty. That is the picture a few forecast models are painting, but there is disagreement in how this plays out. If this tracks east that would mean less rain for the Baltimore metro area, but still wet for the Eastern Shore.

Bottom line - check back for updates! We will be watching this one close and keep you up to date with any changes this system makes.