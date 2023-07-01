Weekend severe storm potential

BALTIMORE — Storms and showers are back in the forecast both weekend days.

To cut to the chase - both Saturday and Sunday have a potential for severe weather.

Let me break up for each day.

Here is a look at Saturday's severe potential as of Friday evening:

A good portion of our area is under a marginal risk for severe storms. This is a level 1/5 just for some perspective. If we can get enough sunshine Saturday morning, we will heat up into the early afternoon. This will add energy for storms to develop. If we stay cloudy, that will limit storm potential. This does leave a chance for afternoon storms to produce strong windy and some hail.

Sunday's storm system looks more complicated. Here is a look at the overall risk:

Our entire area is under a slight risk. That is a level 2/5, which is higher that Saturday's potential. A wave of energy will move through Sunday afternoon/evening. The strength of these storms greatly depends on how much we can clear out Sunday morning. More sunshine means more energy. More clouds will limit severe potential. This makes Sunday's forecast tricky. We could see an even stronger line of storms late Sunday into Monday morning. There are key details that need to be worked out before we know how strong that line could be. The potential is there.

For now the potential is certainly there and I would have a way to get alerts. We will watch this system closely!