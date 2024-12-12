Wednesday wet and windy weather wrap up

BALTIMORE — Wednesday was a mess. The one silver lining was the beneficial rain. We were way behind for the year. Even though Wednesday was a soaking system we still need a lot more!

Most totals were between 3 quarters of an inch of rain to over and inch and a half. The image above gives you an idea of what we saw.

Winds really ramped up in the wake of the rain. Here is a look at some of the strongest winds we had.

WMAR

This was powerful enough to take down trees across the area. One was even right outside the WMAR news station!

WMAR

Temperatures will drop fast now that this big weather maker is moving out. Highs are expected to be in the low 40s for Thursday.