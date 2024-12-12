Watch Now
Wednesday wet and windy weather wrap up

Beneficial rain totals, but strong winds
Wednesday rain totals
BALTIMORE — Wednesday was a mess. The one silver lining was the beneficial rain. We were way behind for the year. Even though Wednesday was a soaking system we still need a lot more!

Most totals were between 3 quarters of an inch of rain to over and inch and a half. The image above gives you an idea of what we saw.

Winds really ramped up in the wake of the rain. Here is a look at some of the strongest winds we had.

Wednesday Winds

This was powerful enough to take down trees across the area. One was even right outside the WMAR news station!

WMAR tree down

Temperatures will drop fast now that this big weather maker is moving out. Highs are expected to be in the low 40s for Thursday.

