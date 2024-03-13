Weather whiplash sets its eyes on Maryland

BALTIMORE — I hope you enjoyed your past couple of days of spring in Maryland... because baby, we all know that Maryland weather does its own thing, and the first day of spring next week looks more like winter. Let's get into it.

High pressure continues to remain in control, bringing in nice warm air from the south here into the mid-Atlantic. Nice sunny skies remain as temps rise into the low to mid-70s. This is near a 15-20 degree departure from normal. I ain't complaining. Unfortunately towards the end of the week into the weekend we see back-to-back-to-back cold fronts. Temperatures will drop nearly 30 degrees in terms of highs into next week. Just in time for the first day of spring on Tuesday!

So in the words of Jay Sean, "Baby are down, down, down, down, down..." Cause that's how the temperatures are about to go. In the meantime, I'll be outside soaking it all up. I hope you do the same.