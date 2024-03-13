Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Weather whiplash sets its eyes on Maryland

Buckle up & hold on...
Posted at 12:18 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 12:18:53-04

BALTIMORE — I hope you enjoyed your past couple of days of spring in Maryland... because baby, we all know that Maryland weather does its own thing, and the first day of spring next week looks more like winter. Let's get into it.

2.png

High pressure continues to remain in control, bringing in nice warm air from the south here into the mid-Atlantic. Nice sunny skies remain as temps rise into the low to mid-70s. This is near a 15-20 degree departure from normal. I ain't complaining. Unfortunately towards the end of the week into the weekend we see back-to-back-to-back cold fronts. Temperatures will drop nearly 30 degrees in terms of highs into next week. Just in time for the first day of spring on Tuesday!

3.png

So in the words of Jay Sean, "Baby are down, down, down, down, down..." Cause that's how the temperatures are about to go. In the meantime, I'll be outside soaking it all up. I hope you do the same.

1.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018