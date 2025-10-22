Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather Blog: Why do leaves change color?

We are approaching peak fall color in Maryland
It is beginning to look and feel like fall outside! Below is the most recent Maryland fall color report courtesy of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources! This map was updated October 22, 2025!

What causes the fall colors to change? Two things cause the leaves to change colors:

A. Shorter day length
B. Colder weather

Leaves change color in the fall because trees prepare for winter by slowing down photosynthesis—the process that uses sunlight to make food. As daylight shortens and temperatures drop, chlorophyll (the green pigment in leaves) breaks down, revealing other pigments that were always there but hidden. Carotenoids (color pigments which assist in photosynthesis and protect against sun damage), give leaves their yellow and orange hues, while anthocyanins, (which protect leaves from environmental stress), produced in some species during this time, add brilliant reds and purples. Together, these chemical changes create the vibrant autumn colors before the leaves eventually fall.

Get out there and take a stroll this weekend and check out the gorgeous colors!

