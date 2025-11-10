Weather Blog: What is the difference between a Frost Advisory and a Freeze Warning?

BUNDLE UP! The coldest weather of the season is here, with many of you dropping to the 20s for your nighttime lows!

As we head into winter, the National Weather Service will issue alerts, such as Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings, ahead of the cold. But what is the difference between the two of them?

A Frost Advisory is issued when conditions are favorable for frost to develop, usually when overnight lows dip into the mid-30s under clear skies and calm winds. Frost can form even if the official air temperature stays slightly above freezing — especially at ground level, where it’s colder.

Impact: Sensitive plants and flowers may be damaged. Cover them up or bring them indoors for protection.

A Freeze Watch means freezing temperatures are possible within the next 24 to 48 hours, but there’s still some uncertainty about how widespread or severe it will be.

Impact: Gardeners, farmers, and homeowners should prepare to protect plants, outdoor plumbing, and pets ahead of time.

A Freeze Warning is issued when temperatures are expected to fall to 32°F or lower for a few hours, often ending the growing season for many areas.

Impact: Exposed plants will likely be killed, and unprotected pipes may freeze. After the first hard freeze, many regions consider the growing season officially over, meaning future frost or freeze alerts are no longer issued until spring.

A Hard Freeze Warning is the most severe of the four. It means temperatures will drop below 28°F for several hours, causing a deep freeze that can kill most vegetation, rupture pipes, and damage unheated plumbing systems.

Impact: This type of cold usually marks a decisive end to the growing season and can even cause damage to car batteries and irrigation systems.

