Weather Blog: Tropics heating up!

There is a 90% chance of tropical development within the next week.
Right now - the National Hurricane Center is giving an area of disturbed weather off the west coast of Africa a 90% chance of forming into a tropical storm within the next week!

This is certainly worth keeping an eye on as the projected path keeps it on a westward trajectory over the next week.

If we look at the typical lead times for storms that form in the eastern Atlantic, it typically takes 8+ days until it becomes a threat to the United States, meaning we have plenty of time to keep an eye on this storm.

The vast majority of tropical storms and hurricanes occur in late August and September. In fact, hurricane season doesn't peak until the second week of September, which is when the Atlantic Ocean reaches it's warmest temperature.

