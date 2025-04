BALTIMORE — Spring is marked by showers and we need a lot of rain!

It has been a dry stretch this year. We, so far (April 6th) have seen 7.17" of precip. That is 3.51 inches below average (year to date). Normally we would have seen 10.68 inches so far. That average is based off of the past 30 years.

What makes that worse is that we came into this year under drought conditions. It will be an active week with multiple rain chances, so here is to hoping we can get more showers to curb this deficit.