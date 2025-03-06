We lose an hour this weekend

BALTIMORE — Is it worth it to lose an hour of sleep for more daylight in the evening? No matter how you feel that is heading our way this weekend.

The time change will happen at 2 am on Sunday morning. We will skip the hour all together and go right to 3 am. Smartphones will make the switch automatically, but we will have to change our stove, microwave, car, etc.

On Saturday the 8th our sunrise is 6:28 am. Our sunset is at 6:06 pm.

On Sunday the 9th our sunrise is 7:26 am. Our sunset is at 7:07 pm.

If you are an early riser, it will be tougher. If you like more light in the evening, this is a change you might be looking for.