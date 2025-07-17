July proving to be impressive in the rainfall department!

Wow! You can finally say so long to the drought! After last nights rain, most of you have already received your average July rain, and we are just barely over halfway through the month!

Take a look down in Annapolis, where they are now over 6" of rain for the month of July! That's puts them at 254% of normal!

Baltimore County has also done well in the rainfall department, with over 4.5" for the month so far.

Our rainfall is definitely reflected on the drought monitor! Most of the area is out of the moderate drought, with only a slight part of the region under the "abnormally dry" category.

If you are looking for a break from the rain, it looks like it'll happen next week. Our long range forecast models show a dry stretch of weather starting Monday, and lasting through Thursday!