We are already starting to lose daylight...

The heat and humidity have been relentless the last couple of weeks! From triple digit heat, to dew points in the 70s, it has felt hotter than normal this summer!

The first day of summer (i.e. longest day of the year) occurred over two weeks ago, and ever since then our days have been getting shorter!

The longest day of the year was the summer solstice which was on June 21st with 14 hr and 56 min of daylight! Ever since that point in time, we've been gradually losing daylight.

Sunrise today was at 5:46 am and sunset 8:35 pm which means our day length today is a measly 7 minutes shorter than it was on the first day of summer.

Right now we are only losing 0:51 seconds of daylight each day, but as we move towards August that number will expedite to a whopping 2 min and 30 seconds a day!

Those small number add up though! In July we will lose close 40 minutes of daylight in Maryland, but in August that number jumps to 68 minutes!

We will keep losing daylight until the first day of winter, which is the shortest day of the year! Day length will only be December 21st with 9 hours and 21 minutes of daylight!