Watching out for Potential Tropical Cyclone Six

BALTIMORE — After nearly a month of no named storms in the Atlantic basin, it looks like we could have our sixth named storm this week. Currently, as of the 5 AM update on 9/9/24, Potential Tropical Cyclone Six has been addressed out in the Bay of Campeche with eyes on the Gulf Coast. This storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

wmar

This tropical disturbance will move over very warm water over the coming days as the storm starts to organize itself. Models are projecting it to become a hurricane as it approaches Texas and Louisiana. The storm, for now, If the storm gets a name it will be "Francine," the sixth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. The climatological peak of the hurricane season is September 10, and we are right around the corner.

wmar

There are also two areas of interest off of the coast of Africa as well. One with a 60% of development over the next two days, and one with a 0% chance of development over the next two days. For now, none of these tropical waves looks to impact us here in Maryland.