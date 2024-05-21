Watching our next potential severe threat mid-week in Maryland

BALTIMORE — As temperatures heat up this week in Maryland, so does the potential to once again see showers and storms. Tomorrow May 22, temps rise to near 90 degrees with dew points in the 60s keeping a bit of humidity in the air. The Storm Prediction Center has put western Maryland under a marginal (1/5) risk for strong to-serve storms. Central Maryland and the Eastern Shore are not at risk for now. There could be a couple of isolated sub-severe storms that pop up and are short-lived into the afternoon and early evening. When the temps get that toasty, you'll want some rain to cool things off.

Additionally, Thursday, May 23, is the best day to see strong to severe storms if all the ingredients play out. The Storm Prediction Center has put central Maryland and the Eastern Shore under a marginal (1/5) risk for strong to-serve storms. Gusty winds and hail are possible if these storms fire up. The only issue is we could see rain and cloud cover in the morning which could lessen the activity. The instability and wind shear look good on models for now. As long as the morning doesn't stabilize the atmosphere we could get some good thunderstorms across Maryland and most of New England.

