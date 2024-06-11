BALTIMORE — Just after 10 days into hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area they continue to watch. A trough that has extended down to the eastern Gulf of Mexico has created a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms around the Florida peninsula. While the area the system continues to move into is unfavorable, the chance for development into an organized system is a low 20% over the next seven days. If it gets organized, this system will continue to move well off the coast away from Maryland.
Watching an area in the tropics
The area has a low chance of development...
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jun 11, 2024
