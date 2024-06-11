Watch Now
Watching an area in the tropics

The area has a low chance of development...
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jun 11, 2024

BALTIMORE — Just after 10 days into hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area they continue to watch. A trough that has extended down to the eastern Gulf of Mexico has created a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms around the Florida peninsula. While the area the system continues to move into is unfavorable, the chance for development into an organized system is a low 20% over the next seven days. If it gets organized, this system will continue to move well off the coast away from Maryland.

3.jpg

