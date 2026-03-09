Warming March mornings

Happy March, everyone!

Meteorological Spring is here, and temperatures are finally starting to reflect it!

January and February were rather cold months, with more than a few below-average days.

Now that we are shaking off some of the frost, temperatures are bouncing back. Our first 70-degree day looks to grace us on Monday, the 9th of March. Thankfully, it doesn't stop there.

Although our daytime highs will be warm and above-average for a stretch, the real stars of the forecast are our overnight, or morning, temperatures. Mild morning temperatures help us kick-start our daytime high. So far for March, we have tracked above-average A.M. temperatures.

With the picture above, we do see a few days below our normal of 34 degrees. I am happy to report that these below-average starts are the outlier.

Only 11 days more to go until the official start of spring this year, and we are off to a great start!