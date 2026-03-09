Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Warming March mornings

Our temperature trend is looking much better for the second week of March. No longer seeing the 20s for average lows!
Posted

Happy March, everyone!
Meteorological Spring is here, and temperatures are finally starting to reflect it!
January and February were rather cold months, with more than a few below-average days.

Now that we are shaking off some of the frost, temperatures are bouncing back. Our first 70-degree day looks to grace us on Monday, the 9th of March. Thankfully, it doesn't stop there.

Although our daytime highs will be warm and above-average for a stretch, the real stars of the forecast are our overnight, or morning, temperatures. Mild morning temperatures help us kick-start our daytime high. So far for March, we have tracked above-average A.M. temperatures.

With the picture above, we do see a few days below our normal of 34 degrees. I am happy to report that these below-average starts are the outlier.
Only 11 days more to go until the official start of spring this year, and we are off to a great start!

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HAZEL RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Bridging the Gap

Meet 87-year-old Hazel Cropper, a 16-time crab picking world champion from Crisfield, Maryland, who holds a Guinness World Record and teaches her craft to visitors from around the world.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft