Warmest temperature of the year

First 80° too
Posted at 9:09 PM, Mar 15, 2024
BALTIMORE — We had a May preview in March. Temperatures this week were well above average and ahead of schedule. We also hit a few milestones with our 80° reading on Friday.

Before Thursday our warmest temp so far was back in January! We hit 78° on 1-26. It was short lived, but very warm. There were a few close passes to 80° this week, but it wasn't until Thursday that we cracked 80°.

We also hit 80 in march last year. That was 3-23-23, so it was a bit sooner this year.

That was some rare air but not quite a record. We won't see warmth like that again this coming week.

