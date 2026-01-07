Warmer than normal mornings

Well into the first week of the year, and we have been on a bit of a warm streak.

Tuesday morning, we saw highs in the 30s, which is a little under 3 degrees warmer than our normal morning low for the month. January is typically one of our cooler months, with the average morning low of rounding out to 25 degrees.

We are seeing a continuing trend of warm mornings through the end of this week and into next week. Morning lows over the next 6 days range from 4 to even 28 degrees above our normal.

Parallel to this, we are also seeing more spring-like numbers for daytime highs.

Enjoy this streak of warm weather; we expect temperatures to return to normal for the latter half of January.