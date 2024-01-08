Very gusty winds in our mid-week system

BALTIMORE — If it's not one thing... it's another, and in this case after heavy rainfall over the weekend Maryland is in for another strong system this week. Buckle up! This system will pack a punch in terms of wind gusts. Strong southeasterly flow could make gusts late Tuesday night in the 40 to even 50+ mph range. Some of our in-house models are showing some of the eastern shore near hurricane strength.
I don't think we get that gusty, but I wouldn't be surprised if we see power outages south of I-95 and across the eastern shore. The winds should calm down on Wednesday as the day carries on. This is something we will continue to monitor as wind alerts may activate.